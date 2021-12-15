Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Increases By 1,130.8%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 1,130.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICNAF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,505. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

