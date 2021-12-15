Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Declines By 87.5%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDKOY remained flat at $$13.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

