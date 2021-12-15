Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Declines By 87.5%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS IDKOY remained flat at $$13.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.21.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.