Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Expands By 95.5%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. Analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

