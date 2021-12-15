Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Expands By 384.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 384.4% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMM stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.