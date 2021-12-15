Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 766.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 15,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

