Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 766.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 15,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $52.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.
