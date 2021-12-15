Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 51.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

DMXF opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

