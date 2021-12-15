Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 64.2%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,457. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

