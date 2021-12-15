Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 64.2%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,457. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
About Kutcho Copper
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.