Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Declines By 88.9%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMACA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,278. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

