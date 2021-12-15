Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 75.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY remained flat at $$54.25 during trading on Wednesday. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

