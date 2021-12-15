Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Drops By 80.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCCX remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About MCX Technologies
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.