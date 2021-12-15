Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Drops By 80.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCCX remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

