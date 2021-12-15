Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Expands By 125.8%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NRP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.69. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

