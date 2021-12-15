Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Decreases By 98.0%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.39. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 79.61%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

