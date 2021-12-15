Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Expands By 6,508.2%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 6,508.2% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRMX opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Saddle Ranch Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. It operates through the following business segments: Saddle Ranch Film Production, Saddle Ranch Television, and Saddle Ranch Digital.

