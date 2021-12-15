Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 53.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $145.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

