Short Interest in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Increases By 103.6%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:SBII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,067. Sandbridge X2 has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBII. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $4,855,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

