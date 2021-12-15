Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Declines By 99.6%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Shinsei Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Shinsei Bank Company Profile

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

