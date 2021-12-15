Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Declines By 99.6%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Shinsei Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.
Shinsei Bank Company Profile
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.