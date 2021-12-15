Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Expands By 188.8%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the November 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,331. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

