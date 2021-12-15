Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Increases By 33,100.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 33,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Surge Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

