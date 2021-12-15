Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Decreases By 57.1%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,344,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.1 days.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $$16.36 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.