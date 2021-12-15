Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Expands By 500.8%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a growth of 500.8% from the November 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,816.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.50. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

