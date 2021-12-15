Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Decreases By 50.9%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SCX opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%.

In other L.S. Starrett news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,710 over the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

