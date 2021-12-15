Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Expands By 95.9%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,039. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 17,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.03. ODP has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. ODP’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.