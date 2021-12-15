Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Grows By 126.8%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue lowered TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 14.48%.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

