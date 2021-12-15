Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Declines By 85.4%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

United Malt Group stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.