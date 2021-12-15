Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Declines By 85.4%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
United Malt Group stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.
About United Malt Group
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.