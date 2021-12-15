Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Declines By 93.4%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. USHG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.