Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Grows By 96.3%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the November 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

