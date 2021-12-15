Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Declines By 77.3%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

