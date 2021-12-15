Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Increases By 100.0%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Whiting USA Trust II stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Whiting USA Trust II has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

