SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.