Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) were up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 1,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

