Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 641,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,635,305. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 185.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

