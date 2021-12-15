Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,355. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

