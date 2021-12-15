Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 631 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.31. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.