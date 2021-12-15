Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 231 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in 3M by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in 3M by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,857. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

