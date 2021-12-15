Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 6,965 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,144. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.