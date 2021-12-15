Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.