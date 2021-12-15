Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,773. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $612.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.