Simmons Bank Has $206,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

