Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the November 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,816,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,577. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

