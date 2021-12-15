Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

