Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

