Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $642.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

