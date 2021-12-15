Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

