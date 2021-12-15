Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.