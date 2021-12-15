Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 171.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.