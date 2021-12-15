Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period.

