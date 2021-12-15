SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.61 million and a PE ratio of 32.24. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$13.88.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
