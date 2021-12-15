Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.20 ($1.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,315,712.96).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

