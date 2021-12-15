Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE SIX opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 561,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,628,441 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

