Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE SIX opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 561,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,628,441 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

