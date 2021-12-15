SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SJW Group stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,189. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

